Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to $1.40

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.90 to $1.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

