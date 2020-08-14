Brokerages Expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report sales of $113.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $122.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $445.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.03 million to $456.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.49 million, with estimates ranging from $483.76 million to $557.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of EVOP opened at $26.80 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EVO Payments by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EVO Payments by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVO Payments by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.