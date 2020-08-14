Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will report sales of $13.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.32 million and the lowest is $13.57 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $57.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 million to $57.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.81 million, with estimates ranging from $56.62 million to $58.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:SCM opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $368,730. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

