Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apollo Global Management LLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APO. Citigroup cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of APO opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.99%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,658 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $386,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

