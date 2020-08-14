BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Get BRP Group alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE MTA opened at $9.24 on Friday. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49.

BRP Group Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (MTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.