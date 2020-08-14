Buckhead Capital Management LLC Invests $599,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.2% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,523.9% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,022.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,397.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

