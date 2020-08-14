Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60. The firm has a market cap of $577.32 million and a PE ratio of 23.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$1.95.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

