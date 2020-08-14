Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 92.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,349,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,967,000 after buying an additional 2,569,062 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after buying an additional 1,233,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after buying an additional 383,180 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 840,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,882,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fundamental Research started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.29 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

Shares of AU opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

