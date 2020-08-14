Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $329,000 Investment in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of PE opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

