Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

