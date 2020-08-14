Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.46 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.48.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.047 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.