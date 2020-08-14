Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.61 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $8.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.70 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$96.97 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.