Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of ADVM opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 69.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $4,754,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $831,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $591,541.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,057.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,572 shares of company stock worth $1,627,075 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.