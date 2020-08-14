Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,746 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 1,686 call options.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.91.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 38.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 62.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

