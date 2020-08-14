Cellular Biomedicine Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12,471% compared to the typical daily volume of 31 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $18.96 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $367.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

