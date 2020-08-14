Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.80. Champion Iron shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 243,856 shares.

CIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.60 million. Research analysts predict that Champion Iron Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

