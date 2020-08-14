Chrystal Menard Sells 23,621 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Chrystal Menard sold 23,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $167,000.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CERS stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

