Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.66

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.66 and traded as low as $21.64. Citizens shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $119.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens by 219.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Citizens by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

