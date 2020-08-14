CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $282.92

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $282.92 and traded as low as $252.75. CML Microsystems shares last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 5,160 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.92. The company has a market cap of $44.26 million and a P/E ratio of 28.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

