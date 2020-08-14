Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

COKE opened at $272.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $382.51.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

