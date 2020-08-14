Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,138.14

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,138.14 and traded as low as $2,110.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,146.00, with a volume of 454,355 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.46) to GBX 2,220 ($29.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.07) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.68) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,428.33 ($31.75).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,054.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,138.14. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 188 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,129 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £4,002.52 ($5,232.74). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 408,607 shares of company stock valued at $813,431,530.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

