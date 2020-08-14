Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.50. Cohen & Company Inc shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 242,700 shares changing hands.

About Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

