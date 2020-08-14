Comerica Bank Acquires 2,467 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 71.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

