Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 63.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,540.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $600,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,171 shares of company stock worth $3,840,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

