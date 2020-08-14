Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

