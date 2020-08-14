Comerica Bank Buys 50,414 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,361,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 449.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 350,254 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.73 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

