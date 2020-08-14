Comerica Bank Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 1,299,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.