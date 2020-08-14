Comerica Bank Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Several analysts have commented on DNKN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

