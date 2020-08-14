Comerica Bank Purchases 28,499 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Genpact by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Genpact by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Genpact by 74.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

