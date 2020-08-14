Comerica Bank Purchases 5,739 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 203,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314,976 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

