Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

AIOSF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

About Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

