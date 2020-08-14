Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.83.

Shares of COST opened at $336.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $268.00 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

