CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CRA International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

CRAI stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $363.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CRA International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CRA International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CRA International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CRA International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

