Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

