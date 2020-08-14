Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIGA opened at $7.24 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

