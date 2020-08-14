Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 22,015 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

