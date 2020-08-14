Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $32,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $42,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Golar LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a PE ratio of -56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

