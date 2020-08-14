Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 270,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

TKC opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

