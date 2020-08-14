Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.