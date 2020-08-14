Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,910 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 34.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 28.8% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 46,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 601,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 37,500 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. Research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.