Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 33.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 22.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

