Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.6% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 361,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

KW stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 26.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.