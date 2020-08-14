Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 106,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

