Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $104,000 in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefonica alerts:

NYSE TEF opened at $4.34 on Friday. Telefonica S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. Cfra raised shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.