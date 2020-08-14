Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 314,670 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,574 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $16.71 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.