Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,596 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in FireEye by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $2,147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FireEye by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,639 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of FEYE opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

