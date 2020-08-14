Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 30,605 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,605 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

