Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 6,023 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,689,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 226,736 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 612,936 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

MRO opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

