Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

ASE Technology stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.