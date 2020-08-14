Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 73,073 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

